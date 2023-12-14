Santa at sea: A “sea”-sonal treat comes ashore at Pirates Dinner Adventure

What to Know "Pirates Take Christmas" at the Pirates Dinner Adventure in Buena Park

Through Jan. 1, 2024 (select dates)

$68.95 and up (adults); $41.95 and up (children)

While snow and ice famously swirl through the stories of Santa Claus, and we know a frozen pond or two may help a classic Christmas carol to crystallize, finding adventuresome yuletide yarns from the high seas is a little harder to do.

But at Pirates Dinner Adventure, the rollicking and rascally dinner theater in Buena Park, the seas are always in season, thanks to the ocean-centered storytelling.

The spirited stories that swing through the capacious venue — and we do mean "swing," as audience members are apt to encounter at least one acrobatic pirate entering the action via a rope — often follow the seasons, with timely nods to summertime and Halloween.

And, yes, the holidays, too, which are now in the spotlight — or "on deck," if you prefer — at the destination, which pauses, now and then, to invite audience involvement.

But pause, Santa and Mrs. Claus, will not, for dastardly pirates want to put a stop to Christmas fun. The famous North Pole denizens will not stand for such a not-nice notion, and, with "help from you, your family, and a little bit of magic, you can ensure Santa beats the pirates and saves Christmas."

A three-course dinner is part of the event and unlimited soft drinks? Those are on the menu, too (alcoholic beverages are available for an additional fee).

Adding to the oceanic ebullience of this long-running experience's take on the "sea"-son? "Pirates Take Christmas" is sailing on select dates through Jan. 1, 2024, giving families a gleeful go-out option during the week between Christmas and New Year's Day.