Santa Brought Belly Rubs and Hope to a California Animal Center

Santa's sleigh famously holds plenty of wonders, but can it also hold a number of belly rubs, the kind that cute little critters adore?

That's the sort of present that requires the Jolly Old Elf's presence, a sweet, tummy-scratchable moment that cheers a pup and brings a smile to all who see it.

And Santa Claus had plenty of belly rubs, soft scritches, and gentle words to give during a Dec. 24 visit to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kris Kringle called upon the center, which is well-known for hosting a salty Surf Dog fundraiser and the costume-cute PAWmicon, to help spread the heartwarming word about rescued animals needing forever homes.

Awww over some of the adorable snaps now, and reach out to your local rescue if you're thinking of opening your home to a new cat or dog in the new year.