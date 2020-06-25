Santa Monica Pier Reopens, Though Rides Are Closed

What to Know Open daily, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pacific Park, the carousel, restaurants and businesses are closed for now

Ocean Front Walk is the sole entry and exit point

As piers and boardwalks up and down the California coast reopen, many eyes have been on the landmark sitting just off Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica.

And the Santa Monica Pier reopened on June 24, "... beginning a phased approach to resume operations following a three-month closure due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)."

"The reopening aligns with State and County guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all who visit the Pier," the team behind the destination shared in a June 24 statement.

The new safety protocols include face coverings and physical distancing rules.

One major piece of information that potential visitors should consider?

Pacific Park, which includes the Pacific Wheel and other classic pier rides, will stay closed for now, and the historic carousel, which sits near the eastside of the pier, doesn't yet have a reopening date, either.

Further, visitors will find that restaurants and businesses around the pier are also closed for the time being.

Limited capacity?

It's one of the main headlines for the reopening, as is the Ocean Front Walk entry and exit point, which will be the only way to access the pier. You'll join the queue there, which helps to ensure that the number of people on the pier at any one time remains low.

"We know that the community has long awaited the reopening of our beloved Santa Monica Pier. This slow, phased reopening is structured to ensure the health and safety of all who visit," said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg.

"As we reopen, it’s important for the public to remember that face coverings and physical distancing are required. We look forward to businesses reopening on the Pier and are committed to do all we can to support their efforts."

Read about all of the safety protocols that are now in place, as well as what you can expect when calling upon the pier, in this update from the city.