Share your ‘pier dear' stories during Santa Monica Pier's ‘Month of Love'

Classic piers, old-school, boardwalks, marina parks, and benches facing scenic harbors: Filmmakers loves to set cinematic love stories at those scenic spots that find prospective couples gazing out at the ocean.

Not only the surf's edge a dazzling setting for a film, but the Big Water can be symbolic of Big Feelings, Big Mystery, and, yes, all of the big and loving feelings that may be swirling between the sweethearts.

Santa Monica Pier has long served as that real-world cinematic setting for real-world sweethearts, the lovebirds setting out on a first date or a 50th-anniversary adventure.

So each February the salty landmark celebrates a "Month of Love," a time that is all about elevating the amorous and/or friendly emotions that started at the pier or have only grown over time with each new visit.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

If you have a tale to tell about that one time you and your partner enjoyed Skeeball and snuggles, or you and a friend shriek-laughed your way through a thrilling ride at Pacific Park, the team at Santa Monica Pier wants to hear it.

Your story may be shared on the pier's social media accounts and site and, nope, your name will not be used.

There are stories from past Valentine's Months on the site, if you're looking for inspiration.

But even if you don't have a story or choose not to submit, here is a reason to find joy in the "Month of Love" at Santa Monica Pier: So many places in Southern California are so meaningful to so many of us, and knowing that has a way of emotionally imbuing each destination with a bit of magic.

This fanciful fact makes the world-famous pier even more enchanting, the knowledge that countless first dates, and first friend outings, have flowered there over the many decades it has held colorful court at the edge of the continent.