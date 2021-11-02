Santa, Snow, and, Snoopy, Too: Knott's Merry Farm Returns

The holidays around Southern California seem to have as many contours, colors, and pretty prisms as a snowflake, which means you can find all sorts of flavorful ways to celebrate the season.

And if you like a rustic feel to your Santa meet-and-greet, some ye olde West-meets-Victorian-vibes to your caroling-based entertainment, and plenty of the PEANUTS gang, there's one main and merry place to go: Knott's Berry Farm, in Buena Park, which transforms into Knott's Merry Farm over several sparkly weeks.

Those weeks will take up a cheerful chunk of November 2021, and all of December, and a pinch of January 2022, too. The shows, the songs, and the nightly snowfall are all part of your admission to the theme park, but, of course, you'll want to bring some festive funds to shop the Christmas Crafts Village and pick up seasonal treats.

Everything gets ho-ho-going on Nov. 19, with a whimsical wrap-up on Jan. 2. Turn your sleigh in this direction to see all of the Merry doings now...