Santa to Ho, Ho, Ho at a Snowy SoCal Summit

What to Know Santa Comes to Summit

Snow Summit at Big Bear Mountain Resort

Free; Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If blooming flowers draw bees, and live music entices dancers, and porches with pumpkins send out a shimmery signal to trick-or-treaters, what can some snow do?

Plenty of fine flakeage will grab the attention of skiers, snowboarders, and builders of snowmen, of course, and it will likely pique the interest of those people intrigued by tubing, sledding, and snowshoeing, too.

And can a scene full of snow capture the Christmas-busy attention of Santa Claus? It can, even when there's just a week to go before the busy holiday.

That's just what will happen on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Snow Summit. Kris Kringle has committed to a cute photo sesh at the ski spot, and included it in his calendar, which we know is packed during the days leading up to Dec. 25.

For sure, there are lots of cool places to see Santa in December, but if you want to talk cool places, specifically those destinations that have seen some recent snowdrifts, then you'll want to look to the mountains of Southern California.

Santa will stop by the snow-laden location for four photo-fun hours. Sitting with Santa for a quick picture is free, though you'll want to show with your camera (and perhaps rocking a memorable and warm outfit that instantly says "yay, I'm meeting Santa today").

There's more afoot, or aski, around the Snow Summit area: Night Sessions are happening on select dates over the months to come, giving skiers the chance to schuss by starlight.

There's a Night Session scheduled for Christmas night, sweet. No word if Santa and the reindeer will call upon the slopes after parking the sleigh and unwinding up at the North Pole, but chances are good that a cheery set of revelers will enjoy the chance to get some fresh air after a busy day of making merry.