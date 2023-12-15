Santa will visit Big Bear Snow Play to enjoy some snow-tubing

What to Know Santa Claus will visit Big Bear Snow Play on Dec. 16

The famous fellow will also make time to visit with fans inside the lodge

$45 tubing day session; $30 small child ticket; more info may be found here

We know a lot about a certain Jolly Old Elf, from his general address (North Pole) to his fashion choices (mostly red and highly cozy) to his proclivity for employing chimneys as points of home entry (he prefers fireplaces to traditional doorways, or so the tales tell us).

And getting around in a fast, zippy, and all-together brisk manner?

That, too, is something Santa Claus is rather sweet on, as any enthusiast of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" knows.

The festive fellow likes to move speedily, and his magical sleigh, led by those flying, antler-rocking wonders from song and legend, helps him to do so.

But changing the mode of transportation up, the cheery icon sometimes does, especially when Christmas is just over a week away and he's looking to play. After all, having a day of fun after a full year spent building toys is good for the soul.

So Santa is taking it straight to Big Bear Snow Play, where'll be enjoying the snow-tubing scene on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Does a tube move along a frosty hillside as quickly as Rudolph moves through the sky? That may be something your family can debate on your way up the mountain.

And speaking of things that move "up": There are two Magic Carpet lifts at Big Bear Snow Play, which save tubers the tube-hauling trudge back up the hill.

It won't just be about the tubing, however; Santa will make time to visit with his fans in the lodge.

Snow for the area may be ahead closer to Christmas, so if you're thinking of tubing after the holiday, you may encounter some fresh flakes.

Of course, Santa will be back at the North Pole, with his shiny boots up on his favorite stool, as he rests from his night spent traveling around the globe.

So if you want to see him, make your way to the wintry recreation destination on Dec. 16.