Santa's Village, a free-to-enter fun space at Irvine Park Railroad, is still open

What to Know Santa's Village at Irvine Park Railroad in Orange

Free to enter; activity tickets are $7 (activities will take one or two tickets); parking at Irvine Regional Park is additional

Open daily through Dec. 30, 2023

The "ho ho ho" of the holiday season can feel more like "go go go" for many families, what with the plans to see family and other plans to see more family and trips to the store and repeat trips to the store, because you forgot eggnog or cookies the first time around.

You get us.

Have you been in full and frantic "go go go" mode over the last few weeks, and are only just now catching your breath and sipping some tepid cocoa, because you didn't have time to drink it when it was hot?

That's a common occurrence for many people as Christmas concludes and the final stretch of December commences.

Good thing, then, that some of Southern California's most Christmassy spots are still sparkling, and a few of them just happen to be free. (No one needs to explain why "free" is an attractive option as the spendy-est season nears its end.)

Santa's Village at Irvine Park Railroad is pay-nothing-to-enter area, a spot full of twinkle and cheer.

If you're simply stopping by to soak in the sweet splendor, you can, and for free, too (parking at Irvine Regional Park is additional, keep in mind). If your kids would like to try out some of the adorable activities, from the Rudolph Racers to Cookie Decorating to Ice Fishing, those will have an additional fee.

Activity tickets are $7 each, and each offering takes one or two tickets.

Snacks are for sale, too, in case you and your little elves want to have lunch in the scenic destination.

It's a delightful dose of yuletide atmosphere, an Orange-based outing that will stay whimsical and bright through Dec. 30.

Reservations are not needed, but you will want to peruse all the available activities before you arrive.