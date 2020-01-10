Santa’s Village Is Now a ‘Winter Wonderland’

What to Know Near Lake Arrowhead

Every Saturday and Sunday through March 29, 2020

$49 adult day pass at the door; $39 children ages 4-12; $39 seniors ages 60-74; free entry for guests under 3 and over 75

You don't need to consult your day planner or a calendar or even someone who is a smartie about the seasons to know this: Christmas falls just four days inside of the frostiest season.

Which means there's a whole lot of winter to still go after the tinsel is down and the ornaments are packed and stowed.

With that in merry mind, you can count on Christmassy good times to still ho, ho, ho at one of our region's most yuletide-strong spots: SkyPark at Santa's Village.

We're talking about the clutch of forest-set cottages that rock a neato North Pole look, the very attraction that had its start in the middle of the last century, with a celebrated revival in 2016.

The Northwoods characters that call Santa's Village home don't simply shut it all down after December wraps up, no way and no how. Rather, the bundle-up fun continues well into the earliest part of spring thanks to the weekends-only "Winter Wonderland" happenings.

What's "Winter Wonderland" about?

The Silver Bells Ice Rink is open, hurrah, and the Northwoods Express Train is on the tracks. Arrow's Adventure (that's the Claus family's canine) and Floki's Frozen Falls are both part of the party, which happens each weekend through March 29, 2020.

That's right: This is a Saturday and Sunday celebration, so be sure to note that on your calendar.

The feel at Santa's Village during the first and sometimes flake-iest part of the year? Winter is the vibe, rather than straight-up yuletide, though there is a fanciful spirit to the pastimes and pursuits.

And we did say "flake-iest" there; you'll want to check the weather before driving up to the Lake Arrowhead-adjacent attraction, and road conditions, while dressing for cooler days is always recommended.