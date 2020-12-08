Save on Your Holiday Pick-Me-Up at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

What to Know Through Dec. 11, 2020; deal available from 2 p.m. to close

Available for delivery through the app, with certain restrictions

$3 regular-sized lattes, including holiday flavors

There are a whole happy host of holiday-themed flavors in this world, and approximately 99% of them may be found inside a colorful coffee cup when the month of December reaches its middle part.

We're sidling up to that center of the month, which means merry ingredients and spices that represent the season are in full and festive bloom.

But finding a deal on a coffee cup-based beverage that features such joyful tastes is as difficult as finding a tiny ornament hidden within an extra-large tree.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, a well-known headquarters for treats that are both caffeinated and Christmassy, will have that deal, if you're out doing a pick-up run on some afternoon or evening.

Make that some afternoon or evening before Dec. 11, which is the final day to find the savings.

And the savings of which we speak?

You can find any regular-sized latte for three dollars after 2 p.m. at a participating store, so, yep, this is a later-in-the-day deal.

Those lattes do include the holiday menu items, in case you're hankering for a Winter Dream Tea Latte or a Cookie Butter Latte.

And the three-dollar delights will be available through to close.

It's all part of Guest Appreciation Week for the company, a gratitude-filled "thank you" to the coffee-loving, tea-fancying public.

You can have Coffee Bean bites and drinks delivered by going through the app, though certain restrictions do apply. For more information, roll like a coffee cup by this site now.