Savor a month of merriment at Santa Ana's whimsical ‘Winter Village'

What to Know Santa Ana Winter Village at the Plaza of the Flags at the Orange County Civic Center

The village is free to enter; skating and some activities have a fee

Dec. 2-31; an outdoor ice skating rink is open daily; special events, like live entertainment, light shows, food truck visits, and more, are on the calendar

Santa Ana is a storied spot, with a dedication to history, acclaimed cultural gems, family-helmed restaurants, and fab venues for classic flicks.

Visiting the heart of the venerable city at any time yields rich and meaningful gifts, in short, but that sense of connection, time, and community only deepens in December.

That's because Santa Ana has become known over the years as a lively locus for holiday fun, and most definitely since 2021 when a "Winter Village" merrily arose.

Centered around a large outdoor ice rink at the Orange County Civic Center, this City of Santa Ana attraction has become a hub for happenings throughout the yuletide season.

Now gliding into its third year, the Santa Ana Winter Village will again feature that festive ice rink, plus several special doings, from light shows to live entertainment to visits from food trucks. A special Anaheim Ducks Day is on tap on Dec. 9, which is the same day as Breakfast with Santa Claus (you'll want to reserve your spot online).

Mrs. Claus will be reading stories each Saturday and Sunday, too, from noon to 6 o'clock.

It's no surprise that so many December-y diversions are on deck at this popular pop-up: The city's Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Agency is behind this festive four-week whimsy.

"While Santa Ana is a diverse city with a lot to offer year-round, the Winter Village is a special community event that brings together residents, neighbors and visitors to celebrate the holiday season," said Mayor Valerie Amezcua.

"We are proud to offer this fun outdoor activity for the third year and hope it brings holiday joy to many local families and groups."

You won't have to wait for long to don your skates and take a whirl: It all begins on Dec. 2, and wraps, with cheer and an eye on the new year, on Dec. 31.