Savor a Speakeasy Tea Service With an Eerie (and Appetizing) Twist

What to Know Spooky High Tea & High Balls at Lilly Rose at The Wayfarer

$60 per person; Wednesday through Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Deviled Eggs, Smoked Salmon Crostini, and teas; highballs and cocktails sold separately

The notion of going "underground" is especially appealing when Halloween grows near. For the subterranean world?

It may hold seductive secrets galore, and low-lit nooks, and cozy crannies, and the sorts of spots that make a whispered ghost story seem extra atmospheric.

And ghostly tales shall be whispered as Halloween draws close in a special subterranean downtown destination, one that sits, with more than a touch of fancy flair, on the lower level of The Wayfarer.

It's the Lilly Rose, a speakeasy just underneath the stylish hotel, and while the storied secret venues are often associated with cocktails — and those are plentiful here — there is also a tea service to tempt guests, too.

But not just any tea: Lilly Rose's Spooky Tea & Highballs has a bit of mystery, lots of fall flavor, and a pinch of scary flair to it, too.

It's available through Monday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 6 o'clock, meaning you have time to go out haunting later in the evening if you so desire.

On the plates and in the cups? Look for "... chef-curated specialty bites, including Deviled Eggs, Duck Confit Rillettes in Phyllo, Fig and Prosciutto, Smoked Salmon Crostini and Bourbon Spiced Apples with Vanilla Chantilly Cream, among others."

French tea house Dammann brings le saveur to the sweet Tourbillon and Rooibos Carrot Cake, while pretty cocktails infused with tea leaves add extra oomph (those are available for a separate fee).

To book your spot, start here.

What ghost tales will you tell in this subterranean speakeasy while you savor your spooky sandwiches, morsels, and tantalizing teas?