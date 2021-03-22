Savor a Sunset Set Straight From Griffith Observatory

What to Know March 22 at 6 p.m.

Free to watch via Cercle’s Facebook Live, Twitch and Oculus.

Bob Moses, the electronic duo, will perform during the launch #StartYourComeback, a new initiative from LA Tourism

The start of spring?

Of all of the seasonal starts, it can really feel the most like a bright dawn, a new hour, something that feels totally fresh.

The beginning of the bloomingest season is also synonymous with visits to Griffith Observatory for many locals.

But while the observatory's complimentary vernal equinox programs didn't happen on March 20 in 2021, due to its temporary closure, astronomy-loving Angelenos surely thought back to past spring-starting events they've enjoyed at the Griffith Park landmark.

Now spring's launch is dovetailing with the start of another sort, with a heart-tuggable twist: Griffith Observatory is still the stunning setting for it all.

What's up? LA Tourism is encouraging people to think to future forays they'll make around the city, and what the coming months will look like after a year of closures.

The name of the tourism department's initiative, which is set to unfurl over several months?

It's got an aspirational, stay-hopeful handle: #StartYourComeback.

Cercle, which has presented musical livestreams from a host of UNESCO World Heritage sites, is behind the March 22 event, which will feature electronic duo Bob Moses creating tunes outside the historic observatory, all to spotlight the new initiative and celebrate the magic hour.

The magic hour has been at the center of several LA Tourism offerings since the spring of 2020, with a number of livestreams offering beachy views of a Pacific sunset and musical accompaniment.

You can see it all online, starting at 6 o'clock, via a number of Cercle sites.

"Through our partnership with Cercle, we're inviting people to come back to a sense of wonder, to come back to a spirit of possibility," said Don Skeoch, Los Angeles Tourism's Chief Marketing Officer.

"We have the opportunity to inspire with a dazzling magic hour, our iconic Griffith Observatory and the twinkling lights of the city's skyline, all the while reminding visitors that L.A. is starting its comeback and we look forward to welcoming them back to L.A., when they are ready."