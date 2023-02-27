Savor Free IHOP Pancakes in (Belated) Honor of National Pancake Day

What to Know National Pancake Day was Feb. 21, but IHOP is celebrating on Feb. 28, 2023

Enjoy a free order of short-stack buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your participating IHOP (dine-in only)

The pancake house chain is celebrating 65 years in 2023, while Free Pancake Day has been a staple for 17 years

No one needs to be buttered-up when it comes to the notion of free pancakes, and approaching National Pancake Day in a syrup-titious, er, surreptitious fashion?

Flapjack fans wouldn't think of not shining a bright spotlight on the foodie holiday, not when special breakfasts, offbeat discounts, and some famously free buttermilk short stacks are part of the fun.

That famously free buttermilk short stack we're referring to is, of course, the one that IHOP offers when the wintertime celebration comes back around.

And it is ready to tempt us again, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, which is the delicious day when the restaurant chain will again offer short stacks for free over twelve tasty hours.

But hold up: Didn't National Pancake Day, the official holiday, happen a few days back on Feb. 21? It did indeed, so let's call the final-day-of-February IHOP event something of a delayed (and welcome) celebration.

Surely the anticipation among the pandom, which is what a pancake fandom might be called if you're feeling cute, is especially strong given the extra week of waiting.

There's more anticipation in the syrup-scented air: International Bank of Pancakes members can earn "two times the PanCoins on any additional menu items purchased" while dining on Free Pancake Day.

Note that the gratis stacks are for dine-in customers only, and the hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., which puts us in the mood for dinner pancakes, because dinner pancakes are always magical, but especially on Free Pancake Day.

Need more info?

We won't act syrup-titiously about where to find it: Head to the National Pancake Day 2023 page at IHOP pronto.