Savor free Shakespeare in Griffith Park at the ‘intimate' Dell above the Old Zoo

What to Know Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival

Presented by the Independent Shakespeare Co.

June 25-Aug. 31; Wednesdays through Sundays (July 4 is off)

Free admission, but do RSVP

Enjoy "Love's Labour's Lost" by William Shakespeare from June 25-July 27

"Doctor Faustus" by Christopher Marlowe is in the spotlight from Aug. 6-31

Theme nights, including a "Bridgerton"-inspired Regency night July 12, add oomph to the already oomph-filled schedule

Mavens of a certain celebrated scribe understand that settings have a way of shifting in dramatic and memorable ways.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In the tales of William Shakespeare, the plot may easily swing from forest to castle in a briefest blink or a beach to a private home.

So no one will be ruffled to learn that the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival will alight at the Dell, which can be found at the Old Zoo (look for it at "the top" of the location near Crystal Springs Drive and Griffith Park Drive).

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Independent Shakespeare Co., the talented troupe behind the annual summer repertory, is known for staging plucky plays at a site not far from the Dell, but a permanent stage is currently on the rise.

All's well that ends well, or so Shakespeare wisely told us: While construction is underway, the company will command the top of the Old Zoo to blithely stage two productions from late June through the end of August.

Even sweeter, the company describes the spot as "intimate," giving audiences a real connection with the action on the stage.

First up? It's "Love's Labour's Lost," a comedic treat that rhapsodizes on issues that are romantic, thorny, and thought-provoking, all while roaming the leafy park belonging to the King of Navarre.

This "Love"-y lark opens June 25 and summons the heart eyes, Wednesdays through Sundays, through July 27 (note that there is no play on Independence Day).

In August, Christopher Marlowe's "Doctor Faustus" will cast a spell at the Dell, with bargains made — no take-backs — and diabolically entertaining exchanges upping the magically malevolent air.

As with past Griffith Park Free Shakespear Festivals, theme nights will pop up, like so many pretty flowers, across the calendar.

If you've got a "Bridgerton"-inspired frock you'd love to regally swan about in, you're in luck: The July 12 "Love's Labor's Lost" performance will boast a Regency vibe.

As the name of the festival so wonderfully implies, entry is totally free, but you should RSVP to let the company know you'll be there.

Read up on family workshops, pre-show happenings, picnicking, special events, and, of course, where to find these enchanting and transportive plays.

"As audiences make their way to the Dell, they'll pass the rising framework of the Griffith Park Performing Arts Stage — a powerful reminder that something long dreamed of is finally becoming real," said David Melville, the company's Managing Director.

"It's thrilling to witness the beginnings of a permanent home for our Griffith Park Free Shakespear Festival. We're deeply grateful to the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks for moving forward with this long-awaited project, and we can't wait to welcome audiences into this next chapter."

"But for now, the Dell continues to be our beloved stage, and there's something poetic about gathering in nature while glimpsing the future just a few steps away."