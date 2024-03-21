Savor ‘Fried Chicken Day' at Santa Anita Park, with Smorgasburg LA at the savory helm

What to Know Fried Chicken Day at Santa Anita Park; the event is "curated" by Smorgasburg LA, the weekly downtown food fair

Saturday, March 23 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

$26 (and up) ticket packs, which includes admission

The fried chicken sandwich boasts some similar components to a burger, but the topic of toppings can take a dramatic turn.

Some enthusiasts of the former might claim that a friend chicken sandwich always requires a creamy condiment — think mayonnaise or aioli or similar — and that a pickled addition, be it onions or an actual pickle, is a sour and sacrosanct staple.

However you approach this hearty offering, finding more than one or two in any one spot can be something of a challenge: A menu will usually have a single sandwich, or maybe a couple, if chicken-sandwichery is the restaurant's specialty.

That will change on the afternoon of Saturday, March 23 at Santa Anita Park when Smorgasburg LA swings by with some of its most savory vendors along for the ride.

The occasion? It's Fried Chicken Day at the Arcadia destination, and a few chicken sandwich and fried chicken pros will be stopping by to serve up the decadent deliciousness.

Note again that this is a Saturday — something that is worth pointing out twice, as Smorgasburg LA is usually synonymous with Sunday — and it is all happening a few miles from the outdoor food fair's Downtown Los Angeles base.

The price starts at $26, which provides you "... admission to horse racing for the day, one order of fried chicken, a $5 wagering voucher, tip sheet, and Horse Racing program, picnic table seating and free parking... with additional options for beer and more fried chicken."

Chimmillier will be at the trackside gathering with yummy Korean fried chicken in tow while Yatai LA will the spot for Japanese karaage. Southern Thai fried chicken from Rice Gang and Shlap Muan's Cambodian wings are also on the tummy-tempting line-up.

For more information, visit this page now.