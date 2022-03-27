Sawdust Spring Fling Is an Early Summer Breeze

What to Know Sawdust Spring Fling happens on March 27, April 2, and 3 in Laguna Beach

$5 admission

Artists will be selling handmade jewelry, glass, photos, paintings, texiles, more; live tunes and art demos are on the schedule, too

Drawing summer closer, or at least the spirit of summer, can be done in a multitude of uplifting ways.

You might switch to the flowery pajamas you usually wear when June arrives, or order the coconut-y soap that makes you think of a poolside memory, and creating the melon-luscious, tomato-bright dishes of July and August?

That's usually quite doable, whatever month it happens to be.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But finding the buoyant bashes of summer, months before the season officially arrives, is a rather trickier task. Most of the major outdoor affairs tend to wait for May to launch, with a few festivals trickling in around April.

The Sawdust Art Festival's Spring Fling, though, is one of the first of Southern California's summer-like celebrations, and it makes its appearance just days after spring's start.

The Sawdust is the mondo affair that unfurls over several summer months, all to give guests a chance to shop homemade gifts, chat up makers galore, watch art demos (like glassblowing), and listen to tunes in a charming alfresco setting.

And here's something as sweet as a spring flower: The Sawdust Spring Fling is popping up, for a few days, on March 27 as well as over the first weekend of April 2022.

The art-fun demonstrations will be back, and the played-before-your-eyes/ears tunes, and several makers, all with photos and scarves and vases in tow.

Admission is $5, and you can buy yours before you make for the lovely Laguna Beach location, which has a storybook-like entrance and actual sawdust on the ground.

Adding to the airy and uplifting nature of the pop-up? There are festival classes, and they are gratis, should you should want to jumpstart your own creativity.

Can't make this spring-meets-summer delight, which will blow away, like dandelion fuzz, after April 2?

Be cheered: The summer festival, the Sawdust's largest lark of the year, is back on June 24 for a two-month run. And following that? The Christmas-y festival, which boasts loads of stocking-ready gifts, will return near the end of 2022.