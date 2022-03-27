Sawdust Spring Fling Is an Early Summer Breeze

What to Know
- Sawdust Spring Fling happens on March 27, April 2, and 3 in Laguna Beach
- $5 admission
- Artists will be selling handmade jewelry, glass, photos, paintings, texiles, more; live tunes and art demos are on the schedule, too
Drawing summer closer, or at least the spirit of summer, can be done in a multitude of uplifting ways.
You might switch to the flowery pajamas you usually wear when June arrives, or order the coconut-y soap that makes you think of a poolside memory, and creating the melon-luscious, tomato-bright dishes of July and August?
That's usually quite doable, whatever month it happens to be.
But finding the buoyant bashes of summer, months before the season officially arrives, is a rather trickier task. Most of the major outdoor affairs tend to wait for May to launch, with a few festivals trickling in around April.
The Sawdust Art Festival's Spring Fling, though, is one of the first of Southern California's summer-like celebrations, and it makes its appearance just days after spring's start.
The Sawdust is the mondo affair that unfurls over several summer months, all to give guests a chance to shop homemade gifts, chat up makers galore, watch art demos (like glassblowing), and listen to tunes in a charming alfresco setting.
And here's something as sweet as a spring flower: The Sawdust Spring Fling is popping up, for a few days, on March 27 as well as over the first weekend of April 2022.
The art-fun demonstrations will be back, and the played-before-your-eyes/ears tunes, and several makers, all with photos and scarves and vases in tow.
Admission is $5, and you can buy yours before you make for the lovely Laguna Beach location, which has a storybook-like entrance and actual sawdust on the ground.
Adding to the airy and uplifting nature of the pop-up? There are festival classes, and they are gratis, should you should want to jumpstart your own creativity.
Can't make this spring-meets-summer delight, which will blow away, like dandelion fuzz, after April 2?
Be cheered: The summer festival, the Sawdust's largest lark of the year, is back on June 24 for a two-month run. And following that? The Christmas-y festival, which boasts loads of stocking-ready gifts, will return near the end of 2022.