‘Scary Movie Month' Is Haunting the Melrose Rooftop Theatre

What to Know Melrose Rooftop Theatre in West Hollywood

$30 VIP seating; $65 seats include a tasting menu from E.P. Restaurant

"Scream," "Get Out," and a "Hocus Pocus" dress-up night are on the schedule

Long hallways, shadowy corners, deep wardrobes, and the surprisingly vast space under a bed: Scary movies frequently call upon those domestic places that boast a tried-and-true knack for freaking us.

But just as often, fright films roam the outdoors, exploring the woods, venturing out onto lakes, and strolling beneath the trees of a seemingly innocent suburban neighborhood... just before the big scare strikes.

So while we mostly watch the scary movies we love while indoors, it makes perfect if unsettling sense to take in one or two titans of the genre while sitting out in the open air, beneath the moon, a planetary body that tends to inspire eerie action, at least on screen.

Where, though, can you go to see your Halloween-ready favorites in an outdoor setting? A wall-less expanse that may allow all sorts of apparitions to float through if they feel like it?

Melrose Rooftop Theatre in West Hollywood is showing several scary flicks this October, and while we're unsure if a local werewolf or vampire will call upon the outdoor space — we assume both lycanthropes and fang-rocking figures can scale buildings — we do know that several treats are in store.

The treats arrive in the fantastic schedule, which includes includes "Ghostbusters" from 1984, "Scream" from 1996, and a "Hocus Pocus" dress-up event, and screening, on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The charming, sisterly, oh-so-aunt-tastic "Practical Magic" casts the final spell on Halloween night.

A VIP ticket is $30, but if you'd like to choose both a seat and a tasting menu from E.P. Restaurant? That's $65. There's a concession stand if you'd prefer some of the traditional snacks, including popcorn, candy, and ice cream.

And cocktails? Those, too, will be available for purchase during the convivial nights. And those nights?

They'll run from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., generally, but wave your wand over the schedule and double-check the details before you purchase your admission.