Sci-Fi, Movie Cars, and a Cool Petersen Screening

What to Know Friday, Jan. 10 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Petersen Automotive Museum

$10

Usually, or at least quite often, we'll watch a film in the vicinity of a car.

It could be a car we're sitting in, if we're at a drive-in, or it could be the SUV in the driveway, if we're at home in the den, or it could be the automobiles located in the parking lot, just beyond the cinema's front doors.

But the chance to watch a film in a building that's also housing vehicles from the film? And not just any vehicles, but true sci-fi stunners that were built, from the wheels up or blades down, to fit into the spectacularly visual story?

You won't find that every day, or even every year, but you will enjoy such an opportunity on Friday, Jan. 10 at the Petersen Automotive Museum on the Miracle Mile.

For the auto-famous destination is screening 2001's "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" that evening, giving fans of the Steven Spielberg-helmed dystopian dazzler the chance to both see the film as well as a few of the futuristic rolls seen on the screen.

Those vehicles, which include a Police Amphicopter, are currently on display as part of the "Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy," a large-scale exhibit that's on view at the museum through June 2020.

The Jan. 10 screening is presented in partnership with LACMA. And oh boy: There'll be "light refreshments and snacks," too, treats that you can enjoy near "the screen-used vehicles."

So make a wish that the Blue Fairy will visit you and bestow some special movie-viewing magic pronto. Or, better yet? Simply buy your $10 ticket now for the happening, which begins at 7 o'clock.

A Super Toy as sensible as Teddy, one of the many marvels of the marvelous movie, would advise you to do so at once.