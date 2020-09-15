giveaway

Score a Free Beyond Meatball Hero or Spaghetti Dish

The brand is popping up on La Brea Avenue over one saucy, savory, plant-based day.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Beyond Meatball

What to Know

  • Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 801 S. La Brea Avenue
  • Advance reservations are necessary; take-out only
  • The hero is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., spaghetti and meatballs will be served from 3 to 7 p.m.

A vibrant vegan street festival is going to feature all sorts of flavorful, rich, tum-filling foods, from across the sweet-to-savory spectrum.

And one of the featured foodstuffs, quite often, at such nosh-around fairs? It's the plant-based meatball, a tempting orb that can sit atop pasta, line a cheese-melty hoagie, or be enjoyed on its own, without a drop of sauce in sight.

If you missed out on those street fairs over the summer of 2020, but you've still been craving that hearty, meatball-based-but-not-meat experience, best find your way to La Brea Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

But first: Reservations are in order. For a pop-up themed to the Beyond Meatball brand is visiting Los Angeles, and letting them know that you'll be there for your free Beyond Meatball Hero or Beyond Meatballs and Spaghetti is essential.

That's right, the giveaways going down at The Beyond Meatball Shop LA are totally that: complimentary. But book your chosen bite, be it the sandwich or the pasta, at this reservation site now.

Your take-out hours on Sept. 16?

The Beyond Meatball Hero will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the Beyond Meatballs and Spaghetti meal will be ready for you to grab and go from 3 p.m. to 7 o'clock.

And, yes: This is a take-out kind of deal, so don't plan on dining there.

What's this pop-up celebrating? The release of Beyond Meatballs in grocery stores around the nation.

Face coverings and social distancing are essential, so read all of the safety policies before you make your sub or spaghetti pick-up reservation here.

