Score a Free CPK Pizza When the Dodgers Win a Home Game

What to Know California Pizza Kitchen members can enjoy a complimentary seven-inch pizza "with any purchase" the day after the Dodgers win a home game during the regular season; the offer is for dine-in guests only

The promotion launches on March 30, Major League Baseball's 2023 opening day

The free pizza line-up includes Traditional Cheese, Pepperoni, and Original BBQ Chicken

Cheering on your favorite players, watching a homerun arc high in the air, or singing along with "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the storied 7th Inning Stretch?

The pleasurable pastimes we savor during America's Greatest Pastime can really work up an appetite.

So when a tempting promotion comes along, one that involves A) a beloved baseball team winning at home and B) free pizza, it can raise a person's spirit high in the air, as high as a baseball sailing over a distant fence.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

California Pizza Kitchen has created this very promotion to celebrate the 2023 Dodgers season, and the homerun of a headline goes something like this: When the Dodgers win at home during the regular season, fans will be able to enjoy a free seven-inch pizza, the following day, at a participating Southern California CPK.

There are a few things to keep in mind, like the fact that you'll need to be a CPK rewards member to enjoy the complimentary pie.

Texting "CPK Pizza" to 73757 will be your next step — you should see the free pizza offer in your CPK rewards section after you text — and after you do that?

You'll want to make sure you get to a participating California Pizza Kitchen restaurant the day after the winning home game.

That's when the window on the offer will be open, so don't wait; you'll need to enjoy your pizza the day after the victory. Oh yes: And you'll need to make a purchase, any purchase, to score the free pie while dining at the CPK (yep, this is a dine-in offer only).

The choices are classic CPK favorites: Original BBQ Chicken is on the list, as is Pepperoni Pizza, too. And for the straight-up cheese fans? A no-pepperoni traditional pie is also a piquant possibility.

Making this tasty team-up possible? CPK is a partner to the team, with four dining spots dotting Dodger Stadium.

"CPK's innovative and iconic California cuisine has been enjoyed by fans at Dodger Stadium for three years now. Our partnership has enhanced the dining experience at the stadium, and we're excited that CPK keeps delivering new flavors and offerings as the official pizza of the Dodgers," said Corey Norkin, Dodgers Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships.

"We're looking forward to another great season of partnership and can't wait to see how many free pizzas the Dodgers can win our fans in 2023."

For details, and the participating locations, visit the dedicated Dodgers page on the CPK site now.