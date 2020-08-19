Score a Savory Freebie on National Bacon Lovers Day

What to Know Thursday, Aug. 20

We can't will wintertime to come any faster, is an unfortunate truth.

But from the fortunate side of things?

We can find those comforts that remind us of cooler weather. That might mean sipping a favorite wintertime tea or cocktail in the evening, adding a winter throw to the couch, or seeking out those super-hearty foodstuffs you crave when colder temperatures arrive.

It so happens you'll have an opportunity to do just that, bacon buffs, on Thursday, Aug. 20.

For that is National Bacon Lovers Day, and while the food holiday is arriving in the middle of a heat wave, there's a restaurant that will mark the occasion with a meaty deal.

Slater's 50/50 in Huntington Beach is the restaurant, and on Aug. 20, they'll throw in a free order of bacon fat popcorn with the purchase of another item of food.

Again, this is the outpost in Huntington Beach, and, yep, you'll want to order something else in order to have this succulent snack added to your order (though not your ultimate bill).

And if you're in the mood for a Bacon Old Fashioned or Bacon Bloody Mary? The restaurant will have both of those in the shakers on Aug. 20, and they'll be priced at five dollars each.

Slater's 50/50, which is famous for its signature half-beef, half-bacon hamburger patty, can also add bacon to pretty much any order, if you're game. Of course, many of the rib-sticking choices already include or come with bacon, so you may not even need to go that route.

But if you do? Aug. 20 is the day to do so, one of the savoriest celebrations on the calendar.