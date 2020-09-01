Seals and Sea Lions Star in a New Aquarium Experience

Hearing a critter barking in the distance?

If you're on land, chances are strong that the barking's source is dog.

But if you're at the edge of the Pacific Ocean, or on a boat in the harbor? You could be detecting one of the whiskered denizens that call our shores, and shore-close areas, home.

But beyond those dramatic barks, amazing whiskers, their pretty, potato-esque shapes, and the oh-so-shiny skin, what do you know about those dogs of the sea, the seal and sea lion?

You can get to know our super-cute co-mammals at a new offering at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Check up on details for the Seal and Sea Lion Experience below, and see some of the fascinating, flipper-rocking superstars you'll encounter.