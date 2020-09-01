Seals and Sea Lions Star in a New Aquarium Experience

By Alysia Gray Painter

Hearing a critter barking in the distance?

If you're on land, chances are strong that the barking's source is dog.

But if you're at the edge of the Pacific Ocean, or on a boat in the harbor? You could be detecting one of the whiskered denizens that call our shores, and shore-close areas, home.

But beyond those dramatic barks, amazing whiskers, their pretty, potato-esque shapes, and the oh-so-shiny skin, what do you know about those dogs of the sea, the seal and sea lion?

You can get to know our super-cute co-mammals at a new offering at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Check up on details for the Seal and Sea Lion Experience below, and see some of the fascinating, flipper-rocking superstars you'll encounter.

7 photos
1/7
Madeline Walden / Aquarium of the Pacific
The new Seals and Sea Lions Experience opens at the Long Beach-based aquarium on Sunday, Sept. 6.
2/7
Robin Riggs / Aquarium of the Pacific
Parker'll be there, ready to welcome your small group of four-to-six guests (four is the minimum, six is the maximum).
3/7
Robin Riggs / Aquarium of the Pacific
Kaya will be up and at 'em early. The Sundays-only experience is on from 8:15 to 8:45 in the morning.
4/7
Robin Riggs / Aquarium of the Pacific
Harpo wants to make sure you're up on the cost of the experience. It's $40 per person, but if you're a member of the aquarium it is $25.
5/7
Robin Riggs / Aquarium of the Pacific
Parker's a master of the side eye here, but he also wants you to know that you'll get to see a feeding during the experience. Staff members will handle the feeding duties, do note, but you'll be close enough to see the chomps and chews.
6/7
Robin Riggs / Aquarium of the Pacific
And if you were to ask Kaya if health checks were also part of the happening, she'd confirm.
7/7
Madeline Walden / Aquarium of the Pacific
The experience's maximum capacity? It's 20 guests, and safety protocols, as well as social distancing, will be observed. For more information on this informative and adorable new aquarium outing, bark bark bark in this direction now.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach

