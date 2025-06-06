A ‘Season of Resilience' at Theatricum Botanicum, that Topanga treasure, begins

What to Know Theatricum Botanicum's 2025 Summer Season

1419 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Topanga

The historic outdoor stage has been a cultural Topanga touchstone for decades

"Much Ado About Nothing" will be staged June 7 while "A Midsummer Night's Dream" is the June 8 offering

Upcoming performances, with times and details, are listed on the theater's website

$15-$64

The comedic plays, both by William Shakespeare, will be staged on select dates through mid-September 2025

Following the trail of some mythical and mystical creature into a thicket, like a fairy, for example, will likely not appear on our Summer 2025 Wrap-up, sad to say. But we can go to the woods to find mirth, magic, and the spellbinding allure of timeless words.

Theatricum Botanicum has long beckoned lovers of the theater to its Topanga stage, an airy amphitheater that first laid down its ethereal roots back in the 1950s.

Actor Will Geer founded the picturesque venue during the years of the Blacklist, giving several performers a much-needed voice and welcoming place to express their art.

That meaningful tradition of helping others has carried on through the years, including into 2025, which the theater team has poignantly and powerfully dubbed the "Season of Resilience" following the fires of January.

The resilient, community-strong season officially opens June 7 with William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing," and continues with "A Midsummer Night's Dream," another Shakespearean feast for the senses, June 8.

Just about every romantic comedy in existence owes a beneficent debt to Beatrice and Benedick, two clever characters renowned for their feisty exchanges, and, indeed, tender moments of truthful realization.

And for an absolutely quintessential forest reverie, with all of the enchanted bells and whistles, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" is the bucolic, blissed-out, and fully unchallenged Final Boss of theater.

But don't press your Puck, er luck: Even though both of these shows will woo, prance, flirt, spar, sparkle, and thoroughly uplift audiences through most of the summer and well into September, you'll want to secure a ticket faster than the King Oberon can cast a spell.

Again, this is all fairy much, we mean very much, an outdoor treat, so showing with a jacket or sweatshirt for the cooler evenings is advised. (We're not sure if fairies require a sensible sweater when attending outdoor plays, but we humans don't have large wings to cuddle into.)

There are other things to know about attending this woodsy wonder, a Topanga treasure that is one of the emotion-stirring centers of the mountain community, so read all before venturing into the forest this summer.