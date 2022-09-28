Seasonal Charms Sweeten This Homespun Fall Harvest Fest

What to Know Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark

Oct. 1 through 31; each weekend will have a theme

$14 gate admission weekdays; $22-$28 admission weekend days (price depends on the date of purchase or other factors)

Finding something that's homespun, nostalgic, wholesome, and utterly pure isn't too difficult, if you're familiar with the experiences that these emotion-centered terms represent.

A picture of a cuddly bunny might give you some of the wholesome feels. Some tasty cider might be like sipping nostalgia straight from a cup. And a homespun outing? That folksy notion seems like it has "pumpkin patch" written all over it, in big swirly orange letters.

Where, though, is the nexus of all of these notions? Does such a place have an actual spot on the map, an address, a real-world way for lovers of fall-style sweetnesses to soak in some of the simple pleasures?

It so happens that homespun does have a Southern California hometown, and it just may be Moorpark, which is where Underwood Family Farms has long been located.

The day-out-on-the-farm charmer is known for its around-the-calendar activities, but when October arrives? Underwood Family Farms is all about classic autumnal pursuits, with pumpkins, games, treats, hay mazes, and other homespun hallmarks adding flavor.

And that autumn-strong flavor returns for a month-long run on Saturday, Oct. 1, the opening day of the Fall Harvest Festival.

This outsized outdoor extravaganza is colossal but cute, a not-overwhelming adventure into authentic homespun-a-tude.

There's an airy atmosphere, and an easygoing vibe, meaning if you simply want to go to snap some pumpkin-adjacent pictures, that's great, or you can spend your time cooing over the resident critters (think rabbits, goats, and other barnyard beasties).

Some of the festival's endearing activities and events include Farmer Craig's Chicken Show, the Giant Tractor Display, Hay Climbing Pyramids, and the oh-so-popular Tractor-drawn Wagon Rides.

Some happenings, like the chance to pet and feed animals or enjoy the bean and corn boxes, will require a separate ticket.

But knowing what's what before you go? That's totally possible, thanks to the helpful roster of activities found on this page.

The Fall Harvest Festival is a ticketed event, and entry prices do go up on the weekends. Each weekend of the run, and there will be five weekends in 2022, has its own theme, with a Wild West Weekend and the All About Pumpkins Weekend rounding out the final stretch of October.

The festival is open daily from Oct. 1 through 31; prices, details, and everything you can do while calling upon the famous farm can be found right here.