Seasonal Coffee Drinks and Treats Are Ho-Ho-Here

What to Know Major coffee-plus companies begin to role out their Christmas-themed drinks in early November

Peet's Holiday Menu launched on Nov. 2

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf unveiled its end-of-the-year offerings on Nov. 1

November doesn't always sweep in on a damp and cool wind, but that's what's happening around Southern California as Fall with a capital F arrives with all of its autumnal oomph in tow.

These chilly and wet days make it a prime moment for all of the minty and merry coffee drinks to start popping up at local coffeehouses, the seasonal sips that take over the slots where pumpkin spice lattes and maple-laden libations recently reigned.

Oh, for sure: The October-style flavors linger on in some places, so be not blue, dear PSL-ers; you still may find your spicy go-to.

But for fans of the gingerbread-y side of the menu, the start of November means one delicious thing: Christmassy choices are now at the flavorful forefront of many minds.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf unveiled its 2022 holiday offerings on Tuesday, Nov. 1, just hours after the final jack o'lantern of Halloween was extinguished.

Some of the palate-pleasing picks? The brand-new Macadamia White Chocolate Latte and Ice Blended drink is a headliner, while the Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew is also making its drinky debut.

The Winter Dream Tea Latte, a fan favorite, will return this season, along with the classic Peppermint Hot Cocoa.

And there's a sweet special on through Nov. 4: Four-dollar regular-sized beverages through The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf app.

Peet's treats made their holiday-flavored hello on Wednesday, Nov. 2, with some new selections and returning Peet's pleasers on the line-up.

The Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte with Brown Sugar Jelly is a fresh choice, while longtime Peet's fans will recognize tried-and-true tastes like the Holiday Spice Latte.

There is a new Peet's Coffee Holiday Gift Subscription this season, if that sounds like it might be something cozy and comforting for a coffee-obsessed loved one or buddy.

As for those free small coffees on Dec. 24? You'll be able to get yours, gratis, on Christmas Eve. It's a "thank you" from the company, a show of goodwill and cheer that's been a seasonal staple for several decades now.