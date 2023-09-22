Seasonal sparkle, thanks to oodles of jack o'lanterns, to light Whittier Narrows

What to Know Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns

Sept. 22 through Oct. 31 (select nights)

$24.99 and up for adult admission; $19.99 and up for child's admission

Jack o'lanterns aren't yet holding handsome court on the patios and porches of Southern California, and finding a stack of pumpkins gracing the area around a front door is something that usually happens around October.

But there are places beyond our homes where orange-awesomeness is in full ghoulish glow, the spots where a surplus of squashes are delighting nighttime visitors.

Whittier Narrows is one such pumpkin-packed location, and starting on Sept. 22 the destination will be awash in autumnal displays.

Those displays will be a part of Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns, "a glowing trail of thousands of magnificent, hand-carved pumpkins." The outdoor event debuts on Sept. 22 and will glow on over several select autumn nights through Halloween.

And while you'll see a number of traditional Jacks, the sort of globular icons that have the triangle eyes and super-wide grin, the evening walk-around is also about the creative and quirky pumpkin usage.

So spying a dinosaur made out of several bright pumpkins or a tall flower made from a sizable stack of gourds isn't unlikely. Dragons, too, make colorful cameos, as do some of the timeless symbols of the sea.

Atmospheric lights and other details enhance that only-in-the-fall feeling of the alfresco event.

Might you find your own inspiration from this moonlit lark? And go big with your porch's pumpkin presentation this year?

Grab a jacket and a fall-obsessed friend and make for Whittier Narrows, where the first Magic-al icons of the season are beginning their illuminated reign.