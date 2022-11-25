Season's Bleatings: Find Farm-Style Christmas Fun in Moorpark

What to Know Christmas on the Farm

Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark

Nov. 25 through Dec. 24, 2022; check the schedule for weekend Santa visits and later-in-December reindeer sightings

Animals are so central to so many of our holiday observances, with hard-working reindeer, wintry bears, playful pups, Christmas cats, country sheep, and city mice adding an adorable aspect to oft-told tales.

But connecting with critters isn't always at the top of our hustle-and-bustle schedule when Thanksgiving wraps and the major December celebrations are in immediate view.

There are things to do, places to go, gifts to wrap, and the notion of heading to a fresh-air'd attraction full of cute goats and bunnies and horses seems as fanciful as any story in a storybook.

That can happen, though, if you make for Moorpark, where animals are some of the stars of the annual "Christmas on the Farm" festivities.

Underwood Family Farms is the place to find a different approach to the season, one that has to do with easier rhythms, homespun charms, and the sorts of activities that have been playfully practiced for decades.

The merry multi-day to-do begins a month-long run on Friday, Nov. 25, and while several of the offerings will be available each and every day of the event, you'll want to check the schedule if you're interested in visiting with Santa (he'll be there on weekends through Dec. 18) or spying real reindeer (they'll be trotting onto the farm later in December).

A Cookie Toss, Christmas crafts, places to snap seasonal photos, "Elf Training," and other light-hearted pursuits will fill the fa, la, line-up.

And, of course, you'll want to make time to wave at all of the sweet beasties that live at Underwood Family Farms around the calendar.

For ticket information, weekend activities, weekday offerings, and everything you should know before flying your own sleigh for Moorpark, ho, ho, go by this site now.