Seed and be seen: Fruit-inspired fashion is the California Strawberry Festival's jam

What to Know California Strawberry Festival at the Ventura County Fairgrounds

May 18 and 19, 2024

$15 adult (one day); other ticketing tiers are available

Do you own more clothes that feature embroidered or cartoon strawberries? Or are you the sort of person who tends to rock an occasional strawberry stain, offering visual proof of how fervently you love this famous fruit?

Either way, you're wearing your berry obsession proudly, because strawberries have long played sweet and central roles in our fun fashion choices.

True, many of the strawberries we wear today are seen on our pajamas — there's just something wholesome about a robe and slippers adorned with tiny red jewels — but for many fashion-forward fruit fans, strawberries are very much for daytime wear.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This devotion to the juicy gem is on dazzling display at the California Strawberry Festival, which will again sprout at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on May 18 and 19, 2024.

Hats with strawberry flair have been admired at past California Strawberry Festivals. (California Strawberry Festival)

True again, the contest devoted to outlandish strawberry-themed hats isn't returning this time around, but you will see strawberry-hued shirts, sweaters boasting giant strawberries, and the occasional person who has gone full fruit, meaning they're covered, or mostly covered, in strawberry adornments.

If you've ever longed to dress up as your favorite fruit and be admired by other people who also adore the fruit in question, the festival is your runway.

And if you've got no strawberry accessories? Going head-to-toe in pink or red feels like another eye-catching option.

Of course, the strawberry looks aren't the only draw of this huge happening, which will turn 40 in a few years; nostalgic rides, the Berry Baby Fashion Parade, build-your-own shortcake, crafts covered in strawberries, and other delights will fruitily festoon the schedule.

This was an Oxnard scene for many years, but take note that you'll now make for Ventura for the strawberry-est celebration in all of the strawberry-loving land.