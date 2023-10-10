Seek out spirits at Heritage Square, our city's Victorian-filled wonderland

What to Know Ghost Tours at Heritage Square Museum

$55 general admission; Friday evening, Oct. 13

The historical park is also hosting its annual Victorian Mourning Faire on Sunday, Oct. 15; general admission tickets for the daytime event are $25 each

The walls of most every room in existence usually boast some sort of paint, or wallpaper, or the sort of decorative flourishes that were in fashion decades ago.

There are unseen layers, too, to these spaces, including the stories of those who lived in the rooms, or worked within those walls, or visited for a short spell.

If you're an enthusiast for what's beyond the veil, you might call those layers a sort of spiritual residue, the kind of lingering vibration that might attract a group of ghosts... or even those looking for ghosts.

And on Friday the 13th, which October 2023 happens to have, a ghost tour or two will apparate at Heritage Square Museum, the colorful collection of large Victorian houses found just off the Arroyo Parkway.

Determining whether visitors from the long-ago past are still calling upon the halls of these handsome buildings may be in the eye of the beholder, or perhaps "the sixth sense of the beholder" is more apt.

You'll discover the tantalizing tales of those who lived in the mansions, as well as the "ghost sightings and hauntings" that are known the docents and regular guests of the landmark-lined location.

Perhaps there might be a new spirited story to tell after your visit, if you keep your senses keen.

Wearing good walking-around shoes is a must, and a light jacket may come in handy after the sun makes its daily exit.

"Light refreshments" are part of the event, which will support the many programs presented by Heritage Square.

And if you're in the mood for more macabre-a-tude with a twist of history? The park's annual Victorian Mourning Faire dons its widow's weeds on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Victorian crafting is the fanciful focus of the event, which is separately ticketed.

Vendors will be on the grounds and a chance to peek inside some of the ethereal abodes is also on the schedule of the daytime gathering.