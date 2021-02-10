Send a Sweet Valentine to a Child at Children's Hospital

What to Know Share a kind Valentine's message with a pediatric patient

An anonymous donor is donating a dollar for every card sent through Feb. 12, up to $25,000

Three dino-cute designs to choose from

The thrill of receiving a Valentine's card?

It can arrive in a few uplifting parts.

There's the knowledge that someone thought of you, on Valentine's Day, and wanted to send you some cheer.

There's seeing the design of the card, which usually involves something adorable, and maybe cartoon-y, the kind of colorful picture that summons a smile.

And the message?

That's the most endearing element of all.

A few words can not only brighten someone's Feb. 14, but their March, April, and May days, too, as they think back to the wonderful Valentine's card they received.

You can send just that sort of sunshiny note, with a cute dinosaur on it, by spending a few minutes on the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles site before Valentine's Day 2021 arrives.

For the hospital has three different dino-themed cards to choose from, cards that can be sent to pediatric patients of CHLA.

Not only will a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, or a Brachiosaurus give the child's Valentine's Day a prehistorically happy moment, but CHLA will benefit, too.

For an anonymous donor is giving the hospital a dollar for every Valentine's card sent by Friday, Feb. 12, "committing up to $25,000."

"Because of COVID-19 precautions, the hospital has had to limit visitors and scale back this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration," says Carol Hamamoto, CHLA Child Life and Expressive Arts Manager.

"These Valentines are a wonderful way for the community to send love and joy (safely!) and connect with our patients."

One wise tip, courtesy of the CHLA staff? "Please focus on the spirit of Valentine's Day rather than 'get well' notes to help keep the celebration upbeat and positive for kids."

Help a wonderful hospital that has helped so many families over so many years, all while sharing some holiday happiness to a young patient. Here's where to start.