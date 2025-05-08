Set sail for cinematic magic as ‘Movie Nights' shimmer at the Queen Mary

What to Know "Movie Night Market"

Queen Mary

Long Beach

June 13, July 16, and Aug. 6, 2025

$14 and up

A pop-up market and beer garden are part of the ship-adjacent scene

You may never get the enchanting opportunity to view "The Goonies" while seated inside some drippily picturesque sea cave, but you can enjoy it right next to the ocean, or at least several yards away from the Big Deep.

How?

The ebullient '80s charmer is one of the films set to screen during the Queen Mary's "Movie Night Market" events, which will take place near the iconic ocean-liner over a trio of summer nights.

Well, almost summer: June 13 is night one in 2025 — it's still technically spring, yes — but organizers saw the date's obviously eeky potential.

It's Friday the 13th, so count on a shivery flick to captivate audience members ("The Shining" had been previously announced, but another skin-prickly film will be shown, shares the Queen Mary team).

"The Goonies" will find rollicking adventure July 16 while "Ratatouille" will whip up a savory soirée Aug. 6.

A pop-up market, boasting vendors selling creative wares, is a feature at each of the nights, and the June 13 bazaar will boast a "Spooktacular" spirit.

Brews and bites created by "local chefs" will be available for purchase, too.

If you want to go for the "Ultimate Movie Package," prepare to snuggle into a little pool "decked out" with pillows and a blanket, a comfy spot created for two people (popcorn, sips, and snacks are involved, too).

Southern California is home to some cinematically special film nights, those oh-so-summer-ish outdoor affairs that feel like camp or at least something cool.

But the cool factor only increases when the Queen Mary, that storied superstar, serves as a regal backdrop to the proceedings.

Secure your tickets before making for the Long Beach for a truly cinematic setting.