You can now hang a Shake Shack burger on your tree

What to Know Shake Shack Christmas ornaments

The ShackBurger Ornament and the Christmas Cookie Ornament are $32 each; order either or both through the Shake Shack site

A Holiday Crewneck Sweatshirt, priced at $56, depicts burgers, fries, and shakes

Deciding to place an actual burger among the boughs of your Christmas tree?

You best not, is our indubitably sensible take. The hearty foodstuff may dribble on your pretty strings of lights or the tree's fancy skirt, while a bun might eventually drop down and adhere, sauce-side down, to the festively wrapped packages below.

But an offbeat ornament that looks like a burger, specifically a well-known burger that boasts a devoted fandom, is another meaty matter, especially when the savory snack is created from soft, non-dribbly material.

That well-known burger is a Shake Shack burger, and the New York City-started company has created an ornament ode to its famous and filling item.

It's the ShackBurger Ornament, and it is available on the company's site for $32. But it doesn't have to stand, or rather hang, alone: Look also for a Christmas Cookie Shake Ornament, a not-at-all-gooey gewgaw that's also going for $32.

Might you be tastily tempted to attempt a full-on foodie tree this year? With every dining-related decoration paying a nummy nod to a restaurant or at-home meal you adore?

Other eateries have been turning their best-loved dishes into ornaments, including Philippe the Original, which has a French dip sandwich ornament for sale as well as a bauble inspired by its pink pickled eggs.

If the Shacky in your life is more of a fan of cozy wearables, there's a festive sweatshirt featuring the company's burgers, shakes, and fries, too.

And if this all prompts you to ponder whether the Shake Shack holiday sips have returned, they're most definitely back: Find the Christmas Cookie Shake, the Chocolate Yule Log Shake, and the Apple Cider Donut Shake, each priced at $6.99, at your local Shake Shack over the next few shake-sippin' weeks.