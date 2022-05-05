Shake Shack Has a New Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bourbon is a spirited topic when May begins, due in large part to the Kentucky Derby, an event that is associated with a certain green-garnished, bourbon-centered libation.

It's the mint julep, a traditional sip that will be enjoyed by many fans when the ponies trot at Churchill Downs on May 7.

But a bourbon jam will pop up in another spot as May revs up, and it may be a place you've frequented for a lunchtime bite or a quick dinner pick-up: Shake Shack.

For the boutique burger chain just partnered with Maker's Mark on two new sandwiches, the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger and the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich.

The burger?

It's priced at $8.49 and features a "(w)hite-cheddar cheeseburger, made with fresh (never frozen) 100% Angus beef, topped with bourbon bacon jam made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, crispy shallots and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun."

The chicken sandwich includes "(c)rispy, whole white meat chicken breast topped with white cheddar cheese and bourbon bacon jam made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon over pickles on a toasted potato bun."

The price? It's $8.09.

The jam's "woodsy and smoky" notes are two of its main qualities, and the bacon? It's been smoked for six hours, lending more depth to the condiment.

Both the burger and chicken sandwich will be available starting on Friday, May 6, though early ordering access is available through the Shake Shack app.

Seeking another snacky experience while calling upon your local Shack? Chocolate Churro Shakes, fries spiced with Buffalo seasoning, and the 'Shroom Burger are all tempting choices.