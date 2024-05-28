National Burger Month keeps getting tastier: Shake Shack's Saucy Summer Menu is here

What to Know Shake Shack's new Saucy Summer Menu

The new menu, which debuted on May 24, features the Shake Shack Smokey Classic BBQ Burger as well as BBQ Fries

BBQ Cheese Fries are also a limited-time option

What's the best way to combine the barbecue-centered pursuits of a warm-weather holiday weekend with the sizzling moxie of National Burger Month?

The heartiest answer is, of course, to offer a BBQ-inspired menu, one that includes a few flavorful limited-time items that all have a saucy character and loads of piquant oomph.

Shake Shack just made that appetizing introduction, on the Friday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, but here's something sweet, or rather savory: You can find the four new items now at your local burger-sizzling shackery.

The Saucy Summer Menu includes the Shake Shack Smokey Classic BBQ Burger, the Shake Shack Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles, Shake Shack BBQ Fries, and Shake Shack BBQ Cheese Fries.

The burgers? They start at $8.99, the fries kick off at $4.79, and the cheese fries at $5.99. And if you're seeking a sweeter touch?

The Carolina BBQ Burger is the way to go, as the sauce features notes of honey mustard.

As with all things summer, these "Saucy" offerings can't last forever. But for now, burger-ists can find them at all local Shake Shacks, from Hollywood to Pasadena, on National Burger Day — that's May 28, of course — and many days still to come.