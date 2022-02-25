Shamrock Macchiatos Make Their Dunkin' Debut

What to Know The limited-time items include a Shamrock Macchiato, a new Chocolate Croissant, and a new Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast

Enjoy $3 medium Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brews and Salted Caramel Signature Lattes from February 23 through March 22

There's a new giveaway for people who sign up for DD Perks through April 26

Spring, by its very spritely, chill-of-breeze, lemony-of-sunshine nature, is a true pick-me-up, as seasons go.

In fact, the sweetest time of year, a season that delightfully delivers us from cooler days to warmer times, boasts a multitude of pick-me-up moments. It's when the sight of a just-bloomed flower, or the smell of newly mown grass, can change our entire mood.

So encountering some appetizing treats and beverages, the sort of sips and snacks that might be viewed as mid-morning or afternoon pick-me-ups, is something we're kind of expecting, and hoping for, when spring is on the wind.

Dunkin' gets this concept, and to help us sail into the sunnier season, the Massachusetts-started doughnut powerhouse just unveiled a number of new goodies, including a debuting drink that's festively themed to St. Patrick's Day.

It's the Shamrock Macchiato, a libation that "... layers bold, smooth espresso atop rich and creamy Irish Creme flavor, with notes of sweet cream and vanilla that capture the unmistakable flavor profile of Irish whiskey."

"Featuring a bright green hue, this festive and seasonal drink captures the experience of spring with every sip," says the Dunkin' team.

There are other new drinks on the spring menu, including a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and a Salted Caramel Signature Latte.

And on the munchable side of the menu? There's more newness to revel in, from a Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast, to a Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast, to the all-butter Chocolate Croissant, which boasts a trio of chocolate batons.

Capping all of the spring zinginess?

"Dunkin' is offering $3 medium Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Lattes from February 23 through March 22," and is also offering a Free Medium Cold Brew, when people sign up fro DD Perks online (you'll want to do that by April 26, to enjoy the complimentary sip).

We're raising something icy, creamy, caffeinated, and yummy to the pick-me-up-iest span of the calendar, a time when flowers open, breezes feel perfect, and our drinks go a little green, while croissants boasting chocolate lift the spirits.