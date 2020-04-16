Share a Snap of Your Earth Day Flower Crown

What to Know Earth Day is April 22

Descanso Gardens, which is temporarily closed, wants to see your made-at-home flower crowns

Share your creations with the tags #DescansoatHome or #DescansoEarthDay

The Earth Day celebrations of the past?

You may have found yourself at a park, or the beach, or another location flush with flowery and leafy charms.

The 2020 event will be a different one, due to our stay-at-home observance in the face of the coronavirus. But that doesn't mean that the planet-minded occasion is off the calendar, nor should you postpone finding creative ways to merrily mark the occasion.

Here's an idea for you and your crafty kids, and it only really involves looking in the vicinity of where you live: Create a flower crown, then share it on social media.

Helming this uplifting, together-at-home to-do?

It's Descanso Gardens. While the La Cañada Flintridge destination is temporarily closed, the team behind the oak-filled expanse has been finding ways to connect with its fans during this time.

And one of those ways is the virtual Earth Day celebration.

So here's how to join: Make a crown or hat or bracelet or something festive and wearable from leaves, petals, or materials found around your house or yard (tissue paper might work well here or other fanciful domestic items).

Post it on social media with the tags #DescansoEarthDay or #DescansoatHome. Or if you'd like to share your sweet creation directly, email your photograph to pr@descansogardens.

This can happen at any point between now and April 22, so if you'd like to wait for the weekend, fab.

Also fab? The knowledge that Earth Day has returned, and while we can't be in a park this year, or at a festival or gathering, we can come together, online, to share some sunshine with each other.