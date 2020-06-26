Share Fruit, Find Free Fruit During LA Fruit-Share

What to Know Sunday, July 12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Register, then share the fruit from your yard (with a few steps to prep and display)

An interactive map will guide people to free fruit around town

So you've already made two dozen jars of delicious kumquat marmalade, the kind of toast-topping deliciousness that your neighbors, coworkers, and family members semi-politely demand, summer after summer after summer?

And you've still got hundreds of bright kumquats dotting your trees, even though you're all out of jars, time, and marmalade-making patience?

Every SoCal-based jam pro, pie maker, and juice lover reaches a point where the fruit keeps on coming, and bursting, and growing, and oh goodness. Fruit for days.

There is a simple way to avoid food waste, to spread the sunshine, and to connect with your community, too: By participating in the "first-ever" L.A. Summer Fruit-Share.

The joint and juicy effort comes to us from Food Forward, Fruitstitute, and SALAD for President, and it works like this: If you've got yard fruit you'd love to give away, you'll first want to register for the Sunday, July 12 event.

That's how fruit fans will know where to find the free fruit, which you'll kindly display near your home on that day.

"The 'first-ever LA Summer Fruit-Share' encourages Southern Californians to give away the bounties found in their own yards, and to enjoy their neighbors' bounties, too," is the good word from the organizers.

There are a few steps to take beyond registering, including how you should prep your fruit (remove leaves and stems and such). Do read all before jumping into this joyful summer-sweet celebration of free, tree-grown goodness.

And if you'd like to locate where your neighbors are sharing their free fruit? There'll be an interactive map, so handy.

And if you find that you have leftover fruit? There are hunger relief organizations that would love to accept and distribute your delicious donations.

Please find them and consider giving them what you've got.

Call it a small-town to-do, one full of vivaciousness, vim, and Vitamin C, in our big, big city.

The long, short, and sweet of it? If you have fruit, share it. If you want fruit, find it.