Shimmering Soon at the Otherworldly Vasquez Rocks: a Free Star Party

What to Know Saturday, Feb. 18 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Free and open to all ages

Participants are welcome to bring a telescope or peek through the telescopes provided by the event's organizers

Update: This event may be canceled due to weather; check first before attending.

What constellations, planets, and stars might be viewed while visiting Vasquez Rocks, the famous and striking formation that can be found just off Highway 14 in Agua Dulce, not too far from Santa Clarita?

That depends, of course, if you're talking about the celestial bodies that may be viewed from the cinematic version of the Vasquez Rocks or from the in-real-life formation as it appears on our planet.

For the otherworldly location is something of a movie star — the formations have been seen a few times in various "Star Trek" properties — giving them an additional layer of cosmic, super-cool credibility.

And while we're not sure of the fanciful sci-fi worlds that can be seen from the movie version of the natural landmark, we do know that the Vasquez Rocks Star Party will look to the stars and sky that we might detect from our earthly vantage point.

The evening event will welcome astronomy aficionados, and anyone wanting a sublime and somewhat surreal space to observe the sky, on Saturday, Feb. 18.

It all begins at 5 o'clock, children are welcome, and paying admission? It's all free, a galactic gift to the community from LA County Parks & Recreation, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita, and the Vasquez Rocks Nature Center Associates.

Have a telescope? Strap that to your starship and bring it along, if you like.

Hoping to peek through a telescope? There will be some dotting the gorgeous grounds, courtesy of the organizers.

Adding to the ethereal affair? "Experienced astronomy volunteers" will be there to describe what you're seeing and answer your universe-based questions.

Well, maybe not what the temperature is on Vulcan, where Tribbles come from, or if the Enterprise can fly backward.

But getting to set your own landing gear down at a stunning setting, a place seen in "Star Trek" and other iconic, out-there films and TV shows, is something plenty of people might cross the Solar System for, if they had access to a saucer or rocket.

No saucer is required, though: Vasquez Rocks Natural Area is right here in Southern California, and ready to star in its very own star party, one that's free and open to all.