Shiny brass, big drums, and stirring sounds: ‘Bandfest' to dazzle before the Rose Parade

What to Know Bandfest presented by REMO

Dec. 29 (2 p.m.) and Dec. 30 (10 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

$25; tickets must be purchased online

The Rose Parade is a feast for the senses, from the many colors that weave through the floats, to the flowery fragrance, to that particular crisp feeling of a January morning in Pasadena.

But countless longtime fans of the celebrated procession are there to revel in the strong and bright notes emitting from the thousands of instruments that lend the world-famous event its singular soundtrack.

There's a way to bask in all of that aural awesomeness a few days ahead of the Colorado Boulevard bash, all while admiring a marching band's creativity, precision, and performance on a traditional school field rather than a street.

It's Bandfest presented by REMO, a brass-it-up, drum-big spectacular that will dance over two days at Pasadena City College. And the marching bands in the spotlight? Talk about the upmost honor: They've all been selected to appear in the upcoming Rose Parade.

As in past years, Bandfest is a two-day event, giving all of the marching bands enough room and time to shine. There are three programs in all, one on Dec. 29 and two on Dec. 30, and perusing the schedule, to find out which marching bands are appearing when, is important.

That is, if you have a particular school in mind you'd like to applaud; some band fans simply show up and soak in the full program, a time-honored pursuit that includes appreciating the music, choreography, color guard, show flags, uniforms, and how marvelously multiple musicians move, and play, in impressive unison.

The 2023 participants include The BOSS (Bands of Santiago Sharks), Niceville High School Eagle Pride Marching Band, and, of course, the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band, an acclaimed organization that has appeared in "every Rose Parade since 1930."

This is a ticketed event, keep in mind, and you'll need to purchase admission for every program you're keen to see.