Shokupan sandwiches are the stars of this celebratory pop-up

What to Know Ginza Nishikawa's one-year anniversary to feature a selection of limited sandwiches made with the bakery's Japanese milk bread

Bread Head LA is hosting the tasty take-over on Aug. 30 and 31 from noon to 5 p.m.

JuneShine Santa Monica at 2914 Main Street

Daydreaming of a lusciously imagined sandwich always begins with that cheerful and chewy first chapter, the part that starts the whole satisfying story: the bread.

For sure, fillings, spreads, and toppings will soon be introduced as the tale proceeds, but the sandwich's architecture has to be excellent, appetizing, and the leading role.

And if you're a fan of Japanese milk bread, or you've been wanting to try a Shokupan slice (or five), then you are happily aware that these lovely loaves are just the starting point that a sublime sandwich needs.

Ginza Nishikawa has become known for these loaves in recent months around Southern California. The West Los Angeles bakery, which began in Japan in 2018, creates "Japanese premium bread, freshly baked every day, soft, light, and slightly sweet," just the sort of bready building block that begins a sandwich-centered symphony.

You can wish the bakery a happy first anniversary on Aug. 30 and 31 at a Bread Head LA takeover in Santa Monica. A few limited Shokupan sandwiches will be available from noon to 5 p.m. each day, including a Roast Chicken Salad with Green Apple and Tarragon for $16.

The other choices include a Pimento Cheese Sandwich for $12 and the White Chocolate Ganache Peanut Butter, Blueberry Jam, and Neuskes Bacon.

If you can't make this tempting pop-up, you can pre-order your Shokupan loaves through the Ginza Nishikawa site for pick-up at the Santa Monica Boulevard bakery on select days.