Shop Handmade Finds at Jackalope Pasadena

April showers can summon sweet sights, from the first purple blooms of our city's jacaranda trees, to the appearance of tiny rosebuds, to the dusting of snow around our local mountains (where vibrant daffodils peek through the frost).

But sometimes an unexpected and unexpectedly fabulous flowering can follow a springtime storm. And that flower's name? It's creativity, specifically the creative talents of hundreds of artisans living around Southern California and beyond.

And that particular flower will indeed open its proverbial petals in Pasadena on April 23 and 24, 2022 when Jackalope, an indie craft fair, delivers oodles of quirky-cool finds, items, and handmade goods to Central Park.

Jackalope Pasadena

Of course, the quirky-cool Crown City is known for its outdoor art fairs, but many of those have been on hold, postponed, or transformed into virtual happenings over the last couple of years, due to pandemic considerations.

The upcoming Jackalope will be fully in-person, giving visitors a chance to meet the makers, see the merrily made earrings, t-shirts, snacks, artworks, and toys found at the fair.

But those goodies are just the start: Over 200 vendors will be there, meaning a plethora of browse-ready goods hailing from all corners of the imagination.

Entry to Jackalope Pasasena? It's free.

Finding a few tasty food trucks? They'll be there (and the eateries of Old Pasadena are a short stroll from the park). Getting to know the story behind a belt, bag, soap, scarf, or snack?

The person who created the gewgaw that's captured your heart is frequently right there, at the table or in the booth, so you'll be able to hear the product's backstory first-hand, a rarer occurrence nowadays.

And if you're planning on giving your find to a friend?

You'll have a tale to share with them, once they've opened the present, giving it a layer of memory and meaning.

The indie fair's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and the Metro L Line (Gold) stops across the street from Central Park, at Del Mar Station.