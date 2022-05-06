Shop Local at Unique Markets in DTLA

Frilly flowers, gorgeous blossoms, the pretty things that open their petals when a May day grows bright?

We expect to come across such spectacular specimens while on a breezy saunter, the sorts of popping plants that add a fabulous flair to the middle part of spring.

But other things can and do flower in May, including artisan-filled marketplaces brimming with thoughtfully created goods, the quality wearables, useables, snackables, and displayables that add verve and vivaciousness to our homes and lives.

And one of those gatherings will open its petals at the California Market Center over Mother's Day Weekend.

It's Unique Markets, which will be back with dozens and dozens of intriguing opportunities to shop local, and connect with beautifully curated goods, in DTLA.

The California Market Center, by the by, is the event's original location, making the May 7 and 8 happening a happy homecoming.

It's a homecoming that will see plenty of makers and sellers adding flavor, fun, fashion, and flair. Over 150 vendors will be there, with Mustard Jewelry, Feelceramics, BEE Green Honey, and Old Salt Merchants on the robust roster.

Foods, hats, notebooks, scarves, and so much more will be for sale, and getting to know about each brand is part of the experience.

As are the enjoyable diversions that orbit the market, with photo opportunities, a complimentary DIY zone (where you can craft your own cards), coffee, DJs, places to hang out, and other tantalizing touches adding extra oomph to the event.

A one-day ticket is $15, plus a fee, and youngsters ages 14 and under are admitted free. And if you want to go for the VIP option? That's $35 ahead of time and $40 there.

The perks of choosing the VIP route? A gratis tote bag, a canister of tea drops, and "3-4 gifts from New Sellers" are part of the package.

Going with Mom? That's an idea that's as nice as a spring afternoon is soft, flower-scented, and sun-sweet. Start here to get all the info, tickets, and what you need before popping by this treasure-packed pop-up.