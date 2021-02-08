Sidecar's Small-Batch Treats Are Doughnutting-Up Third & Fairfax

What to Know Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee is at 175 S. Fairfax Avenue at Gilmore Station

Huckleberry, Butter & Salt, Basil Eggs Benedict, and other bespoke choices

Founded in Costa Mesa in 2012

Mondays and doughnuts?

Stand aside, peanut butter and jelly. Make way, cookies and milk. And chips and dips? You're a duo with dazzle, but you'll need to hang back for a bit.

For this particular power couple, a classic pairing that boasts panache, flavor, and an enduring spirit, too, returns to our minds whenever a new week begins.

For Mondays truly feel like the doughnut-iest day of the week, a fairly unassailable opinion, as uncontroversial food-based opinions go.

For there's something satisfying about eating a sweet sinker as we shake off the last vestiges of Saturday and Sunday and look to the five weekdays unfurling before us.

Good thing Southern California is home to so many delightful doughnut shops, including a brand-new destination at the corner of Third & Fairfax in Los Angeles.

That famous intersection might make you think that the newest Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee, which opened the end of January 2021, might be located inside the Original Farmers Market.

And, honestly, your guess wouldn't be far off the mark.

But the gourmet doughnutterie, home of "The World's Freshest Doughnuts," can be found at Gilmore Station, just across Fairfax from the beloved public market.

The small shopping center, which is home to a Trader Joe's, is helmed by the A.F. Gilmore Company, which also oversees the Original Farmers Market.

As for the aforementioned "gourmet" goodies made by Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee, which first debuted in Costa Mesa nearly a decade ago?

An elegant Butter & Salt doughnut is on the new shop's doughnut docket, as is a savory Maple Bacon, and a Basil Eggs Benedict, a hearty choice that must be purchased in-store.

On the sweeter side?

Look for Huckleberry, Celebration Cake, and more make-Monday-merrier picks.

You can see the menu, with tempting pictures, here.

The fanciful flavors make Sidecar a stand-out, yes, but the shop also makes its doughnuts in small batches throughout the day. Which means your just-purchased doughnut will be just about as fresh as fresh can get.

"Sidecar Doughnuts has built a terrific following with doughnut fans thanks to their premium ingredients, small batch cooking process and inventive approach to flavors," said Stan Savage, A. F. Gilmore Company Executive Vice President.

"They are a terrific addition to the offerings at Gilmore Station and we know they’ll be warmly received by the local community and visitors seeking a delicious treat and a great cup of coffee."

Find the small-batch doughnuts, on Mondays and every other doughnut-craving day of the week, at 175 S. Fairfax Ave.