Signs of Spring: LA County Fair Concert Tickets Now on Sale

What to Know The 2023 LA County Fair "blooms" from May 5-29, 2023

Concert tickets went on sale on Jan. 9

WAR, John Fogerty, and Chaka Khan and George Benson are among the celebrated artists on the 2023 roster

There are so many astounding sights, offbeat experiences, and memorable connections that can take us by delightful surprise at the LA County Fair, but the biggest surprise, at least for now, may be May.

As in, the month of May, which is when the fabled festival will now take place.

Even if you heard that century-old celebration was leaving its late-summer spot for the middle of springtime, and even if you marked your calendar with a big ol' flower to signify the major move, it May, er, may take some time to put it to memory, especially if you spent years or even decades attending the Pomona party in August or September.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

So when word comes that concert tickets for the spring spectacular are now on sale, even though January's chilly ways are still holding sway, the news might be, well, a bit discombobulating.

But best recombobulate at once, for tickets to the scintillating series of stage shows set to thrill fairgoers later this year are now available for purchase.

On the 2023 roster? WAR, Tierra Legacy, John Fogerty, Rose Royce, Chaka Khan and George Benson, and Ramon Ayala, as well as several other acclaimed artists.

The Fairplex extravaganza opens on May 5, which is when the first concert will take place. The fair's closing date? It's May 29, and while no concert is scheduled, Justin Moore and Ashley McBryde will perform the night before, on May 28.

Your concert ticket also includes same-day admission to the fair.

Just looking to secure your LA County Fair entrance? You can purchase your season pass right now, as well as single-day tickets.