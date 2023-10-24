Silent discos, social hours, and romance will round out Rooftop Cinema Club's season

What to Know Rooftop Cinema Club in DTLA, Arts District, and El Segundo

The El Segundo location, now enjoying its final season, will wrap on Dec. 17

Silent discos, Wine Wednesdays, a Shrek-themed "Swamp Party," and Wooftop screenings are on the schedule

Outdoor movie events are synonymous with spring and summertime, the seasons where we stow our sweaters and snuggly socks and head out for some starlit cinema.

But a few film happenings are pushing a little further into fall, all to give silver-screen-ists the opportunity to savor some holiday-style high jinks, a cozy movie, and maybe a pop-up wine event or a chance to dance.

Rooftop Cinema Club recently announced that its 2023 schedule is going to extend just a bit longer, which is especially meaningful for those fans who adore the El Segundo location. That spot is in its final season for the outdoor movie series, but you can now visit, on select nights, through Dec. 17.

As for what you'll find at the Arts District, DTLA, and El Segundo outdoor theaters? "Fall Romance" is in the air — "When Harry Met Sally" and "About Time" are two of the upcoming flicks — while "Barbie" is making a return to all three locations.

Specific cinemas have their own vibe and offerings, so you'll want to peruse everything before buying your ticket.

A silent disco, one that is "inspired" by the evening's movie, will be a monthly offering at El Segundo, while Wine Wednesdays with Bucket Listers is an Arts District feature.

And voting on a musical you'd love to see in December at one of the destinations? That's happening, too, as part of the "People's Choice: Favorite Musical" campaign.

Before November and December even arrive, however, there's a Swamp Party in El Segundo, one that's an ode to an especially adorable ogre. Wear your Shrek-y style on Oct. 26, take part in a silent disco and games, and soak up the sweeter side of the Halloween season.

For tickets, films, the line-up of additional events, and how to bring your pup to select screenings, visit the Rooftop Cinema Club site now.