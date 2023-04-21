Sip a 60-Cent Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Tea on National Tea Day

What to Know National Tea Day is April 21

Enjoy a 60-cent tea, hot or iced, all day at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The company, which began in Southern California, is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023

Some people go straight for a refreshing beverage on an especially warm day, while others always believe a toastier sip is the route to tastily take, whatever the temperature happens to read.

Wherever you stand on this not-so-hotly-debated topic, you will surely back a delicious deal that comes in well under a buck.

And the place behind the savings? It's The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, which is offering 60-cent teas, all day long, on Friday, April 21.

Which just happens to be, oh yes, National Tea Day, so raise your cups, strainers, and bags high to the flavorful occasion.

But there's more celebrating to be done, for the one-day-only price of the company's tea is a callback to its 1963 founding. Which means that, yes, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is marking 60 years in 2023.

So will you get your discounted drink hot or iced, back to the pressing topic at hand?

Either is a-ok, and the offer is good throughout April 21, so no need to get to your local shop before noon or after 4 o'clock. Arrive when you will, but, yes, do so during business hours.

You can also go with green, oolong, or an herbal infusion, if you so choose. Are there drinks not included in the offer? Yep: Cold brew teas and tea lattes aren't part of the deal, so do keep that in mind.

Where to find your closest shop for your cool-down (or warm-up) 60-cent beverage on April 21? There are 1,094 locations around the globe, with several dotting the LA map.

Which makes sense: This is the place, after all, where The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf was born. Happy 60th to the tea-riffic company, and cheers to 60 more years of super sips.