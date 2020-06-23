Sip at Home With a ‘Tiki Bar To-Go'

What to Know Lost Parrot Cafe and the Cocktail Academy have partnered on the truck

Tiki bags full of cocktail makings, swizzle sticks, more

$49.95 each

Tiki-themed pop-ups have been plentiful around Los Angeles in recent years, with fanciful bars, fruit-topped drinks, and beach-ready vibes blooming in various restaurants, taverns, and ocean-close outposts.

But a tiki pop-up on wheels?

That's far rarer, though finding brick-and-mortar businesses on a roll, in the summer of 2020, is turning out to be not especially rare at all.

And a partnership has produced a new tiki-focused enterprise, one that is definitely able to cover a lot of miles around town.

It's The Lost Parrot Tiki Pop-up, a bright pink truck that delivers "a tiki bar in a bag" to your doorstep.

To choose from? A host of warm-weather libations, like the Silky Saturn.

That particular kit makes four drinks, sips that include Tanqueray gin, lemon, passion fruit, orgeat & falernum (it contains nuts, too).

The cost?

It's $49.95 per kit, and you'll want to place your order in advance, meaning at least the day before, and never the day you'd like your drinks.

But, like with every good cocktail, there's a twist: The truck is covering certain areas of our region on certain days, with Tiki Tuesday all about the eastside and San Fernando Valley, Fridays focused on Culver City, Venice, and Santa Monica, and Saturdays celebrating the mid-city-ish, Hollywood neighborhoods.

As for what's in your cocktail bag, once the truck comes to a slow roll outside your door?

Goodies galore await: You'll receive a "... 16-ounce pre-batched tiki cocktail (enough for 4 drinks), garnishes, a branded reusable cooler bag, two tiki tumblers, straws and swizzle sticks, crushed ice, and a link to an 'Island Getaway’ Spotify playlist curated by notable tiki barman Matt Chavez."

And if you'd like to pick up your tiki bag to-go?

That's possible, too, at the Lost Parrot Cafe's South Pasadena location, Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 o'clock.