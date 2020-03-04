Sip Green Slime, Give Back to Our Animal Friends

What to Know March 6-March 31, 2020

Monty's Good Burger (Echo Park, Koreatown, and Riverside)

$7 ($1 from each shake will help animal adoption through Monty & Friends Adoption Fund)

Green eats?

We do go ga-ga over 'em all, from various lettuces to Granny Smith apples to tart gummies to holiday cookies slathered in frostings that complement a Christmas tree's hue.

But we just might love green foodstuffs even more in March, when St. Patrick's Day summons a whole host of imaginative spins on classic sweets.

One of those sweets? It's the milkshake, and finding a milkshake that's gone minty in March is far easier than finding a pot of gold adjacent to a rainbow. (Also, magical pots of gold? Not so minty, we imagine, which is not in their favor.)

As for a fresh contender in the minty March milkshake field?

It's popping up at Monty's Good Burger, the place known for its tasty plant-based burgers. And Monty's has now teamed up with clothing outfitter Pizzaslime on a shake that's got some slime to its rhyme.

It's the Pizzaslime SLIME! Mint Shake, and it will be available at Monty's Good Burger locations starting on March 6, 2020.

But the slime times don't end at St. Patrick's Day, for you can purchase this colorful confection all the way through to the end of March.

Mmm, that is so Monty, we mean minty, fresh.

There's a coconut shake involved in the quirky creation, and a heaping helping of green slime on top, too.

This will definitely be a case where your camera eats first, we're guessing, given that this is one photo-fun goodie.

But the goodie-est part of all? A buck from each $7 shake sold will be donated to Monty & Friends Animal Adoption, which places loving pets in loving homes.