Sip Vivacious Vinos at Union Station and Help a Great Cause

What to Know Uncorked LA Wine Festival at Union Station

$65 general admission (6 p.m. entry), $80 early admission (5 p.m. entry); Saturday, Jan. 28

The evening's beneficiary is A Kid Again

Union Station has always possessed a surfeit of sashay, more than a little sparkle, and plenty of style, thanks to its striking tower, oft-photographed Ticketing Hall, and all of those dazzling holiday decorations, the bright baubles that seem as though they were created for a classic film.

So when a fundraiser devoted to fine wines, fabulous people and a vital organization alights on the train hub's calendar, it feels like an ideal meeting point of vibe, vibrancy, and top-notch vino.

Uncorked LA Wine Festival has been a longtime favorite of locals looking to find a new label to love, and it will again line up the glasses on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28.

The vineyards set to show and pour include Caymus Vineyards, Beringer of Napa Valley, Mendocino Wine Co., and Stags' Leap, as well as several stellar winemakers.

There will be over 150 wines in all making kicky cameos, with sparkling selections playing starring roles, as well as those cheerful choices that are notably "outside the bottle." Food will be for sale, too, if you'd like a few bites to snack upon as you sip all of those deep-toned cabernets and zingy syrahs.

A Kid Again, which works to "foster hope, happiness, and healing for children with life-threatening conditions and their families!" is the beneficiary. Sweet escapades, super-fun experiences, and unforgettable adventures, provided free for families, is a marvelous mission of the organization.

Hoping to arrive at Union Station early? Enter at 5 p.m. by purchasing the $80 ticket; a 6 p.m. admission is $65.

As for getting to the grape-centric soirée and home again?

Trains, including Metro and Metrolink, are pulling into the bustling bastion of travel every few minutes; roll in on the rails or secure your designated driver now.